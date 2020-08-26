O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of WHR opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $185.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

