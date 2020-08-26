O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 16,400 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 697,942 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after buying an additional 1,044,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 1,472,327 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

