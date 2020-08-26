O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

