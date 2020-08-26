O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 6,574 Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 956,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,522,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

