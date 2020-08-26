O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.