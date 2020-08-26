NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.36.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.