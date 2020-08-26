Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nutrien by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,906,000 after buying an additional 2,333,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,429 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,122 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,457 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.