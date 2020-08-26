NuShares (NSR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, NuShares has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.26 million and $3,465.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006412 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.