Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NVS opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.