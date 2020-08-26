Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,066,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,284,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

