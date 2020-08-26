Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

