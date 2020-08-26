Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.68 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

