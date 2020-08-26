Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a sell rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

