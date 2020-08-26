North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.29.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$91,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,821,523.07.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

