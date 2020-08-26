Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) Insider Mike Brennan Buys 15,000 Shares

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) insider Mike Brennan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £750 ($980.01).
Shares of LON:NBB opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. Norman Broadbent Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.90 ($0.13).
About Norman Broadbent
