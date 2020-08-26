Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) Insider Mike Brennan Buys 15,000 Shares

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) insider Mike Brennan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £750 ($980.01).

Shares of LON:NBB opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. Norman Broadbent Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

About Norman Broadbent

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

