Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.57. 10,806,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,937,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.