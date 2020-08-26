Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

