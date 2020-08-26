Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

