Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

