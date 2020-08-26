Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

