Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $13.76 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.