NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Renaissance Capital

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. NK Lukoil PAO has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the second quarter valued at $1,621,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 147,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

