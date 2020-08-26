Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSANY shares. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NSANY opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

