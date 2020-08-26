Nick Sanders Acquires 71,299 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 71,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £9,981.86 ($13,043.07).

Shares of CAR opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Carclo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

