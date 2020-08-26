NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.12. NetGear has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NetGear news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $954,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,390 shares of company stock worth $5,841,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the first quarter worth $216,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in NetGear by 30.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NetGear by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NetGear by 632.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NetGear by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.