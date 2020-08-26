Needham & Company LLC Increases CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $44.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth about $11,859,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

