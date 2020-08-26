Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.