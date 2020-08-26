Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.11 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

