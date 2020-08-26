Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NGVC stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $265.11 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

