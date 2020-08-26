National Retail Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 895 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 257,468 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

