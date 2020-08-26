National Retail Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.
NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $121,190,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after buying an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $69,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.