National Retail Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 882 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

