Myron W. Wentz Sells 600,000 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE USNA opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,679,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.