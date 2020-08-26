MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of MYR Group worth $55,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in MYR Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in MYR Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. MYR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

