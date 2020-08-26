Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Cfra cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 3.21. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 66.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

