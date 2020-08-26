MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

Shares of MEDS opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33. MultiCell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.