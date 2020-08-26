MTS Systems Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for MTS Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $25.11 on Monday. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.