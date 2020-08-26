Movado Group (MOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.