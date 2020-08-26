Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOS. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.34 on Monday. Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 2,597,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 136,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

