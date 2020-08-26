Morgan Stanley Raises Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $253.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.57.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock opened at $233.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.43. Caci International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts forecast that Caci International will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total transaction of $128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,188.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caci International by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 564.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth $201,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.