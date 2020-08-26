Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

NYSE:MS opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

