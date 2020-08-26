Morgan Stanley Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $315.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.88.

Shares of INTU opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $337.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day moving average is $280.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 56.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

