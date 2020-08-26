Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE MR opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Montage Resources has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montage Resources will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Montage Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

