Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU) Head to Head Review

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monroe Capital and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Monroe Capital currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital -20.91% 14.79% 5.36% Sculptor Capital Management -5.18% 65.07% 8.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $68.19 million 2.22 $19.21 million $1.42 4.99 Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.21 $7.05 million $3.11 4.20

Monroe Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Monroe Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.