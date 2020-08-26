Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $271.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,999,335.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,495 shares of company stock worth $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

