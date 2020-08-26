Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

MNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

