MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $947.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024840 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004219 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003865 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 199,090,558 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

