Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.