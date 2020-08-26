Minereum Hits Market Cap of $960,667.63 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Minereum has a total market cap of $960,667.63 and $894.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00126484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.01667745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00193428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,860,622 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

