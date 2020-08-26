Mike Cuddy Sells 7,400 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,102,425.

Mike Cuddy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$279,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$284,000.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Mike Cuddy sold 3,905 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$285,650.75.

TSE:TIH opened at C$74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.23. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$75.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.